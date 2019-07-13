Reviewing La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC)’s and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)’s results

We are contrasting La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 7 19.03 N/A -6.84 0.00 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 17 0.00 N/A -3.03 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -49.1% -44.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company are 8.7 and 8.5 respectively. Its competitor Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 9.1 and its Quick Ratio is 9.1. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Analyst Ratings

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 2 3 2.60 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s consensus target price is $18.2, while its potential upside is 89.98%. On the other hand, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s potential upside is 88.82% and its consensus target price is $26. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is looking more favorable than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares and 73.1% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Insiders owned 5% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares. Competitively, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has 8.38% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -12.75% -8.24% 8.96% -56.83% -78.73% -30.33% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.87% -11.22% -13.95% -24.22% 0% -46.21%

For the past year La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has stronger performance than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.