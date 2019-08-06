Reviewing La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC)’s and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX)’s results

Both La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 7 12.94 N/A -6.84 0.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5%

Risk and Volatility

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is 120.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.2. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.71 beta is the reason why it is 71.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.7 and 8.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 3 3.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has a 198.70% upside potential and an average target price of $25.33. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 consensus target price and a 186.53% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company looks more robust than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 88.8% and 50.1%. Insiders held 5.1% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares. Comparatively, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -2.34% -12.92% 4.5% 47.7% -73.73% -11.35% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06%

For the past year La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was less bearish than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company beats on 6 of the 9 factors Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.