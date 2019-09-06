Reviewing La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC)’s and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)’s results

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 8 15.48 N/A -6.84 0.00 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 81.46 N/A -1.70 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.1% -37.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.2 beta indicates that La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is 120.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 2.14 beta which makes it 114.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.7 and 8.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5 and 5 respectively. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 1 3.00 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s consensus target price is $20, while its potential upside is 95.69%. On the other hand, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 66.78% and its consensus target price is $23.6. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is looking more favorable than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.8% and 90%. Insiders owned 5.1% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 8.38% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -2.34% -12.92% 4.5% 47.7% -73.73% -11.35% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -12.68% 8.52% 35.62% 9.57% 27.5%

For the past year La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company had bearish trend while Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.