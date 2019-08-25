Reviewing La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC)’s and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 8 15.83 N/A -6.84 0.00 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 55.14 N/A -3.40 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is 8.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.5. The Current Ratio of rival Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.6. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Analyst Ratings

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 3 3.00 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 144.50% for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company with average price target of $25.33. On the other hand, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 66.34% and its average price target is $60. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is looking more favorable than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 88.8% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares and 60.9% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 5.1% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s shares. Competitively, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -2.34% -12.92% 4.5% 47.7% -73.73% -11.35% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.87% -7.92% -3.62% -16.13% -34.17% 5.29%

For the past year La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has -11.35% weaker performance while Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.29% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.