Reviewing La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC)’s and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)’s results

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 7 12.67 N/A -6.84 0.00 Compugen Ltd. 4 25.94 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Compugen Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Compugen Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1% Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -83.4% -60.4%

Volatility and Risk

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has a 2.2 beta, while its volatility is 120.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Compugen Ltd. on the other hand, has 2.62 beta which makes it 162.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is 8.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.5. The Current Ratio of rival Compugen Ltd. is 5.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.1. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Compugen Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Compugen Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 3 3.00 Compugen Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has a 205.18% upside potential and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 88.8% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares and 24.3% of Compugen Ltd. shares. Insiders owned roughly 5.1% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 12% of Compugen Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -2.34% -12.92% 4.5% 47.7% -73.73% -11.35% Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31%

For the past year La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company had bearish trend while Compugen Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Compugen Ltd. beats La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company on 5 of the 8 factors.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.