Reviewing La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC)’s and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM)’s results

This is a contrast between La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 8 14.59 N/A -6.84 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 45 3.50 N/A 2.30 19.05

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Cambrex Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1% Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6%

Risk & Volatility

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s volatility measures that it’s 120.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.2 beta. Cambrex Corporation on the other hand, has 2.35 beta which makes it 135.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is 8.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.5. The Current Ratio of rival Cambrex Corporation is 3 and its Quick Ratio is has 2. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Cambrex Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 1 3.00 Cambrex Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s upside potential currently stands at 107.47% and an $20 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Cambrex Corporation is $57.5, which is potential -3.65% downside. Based on the results delivered earlier, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is looking more favorable than Cambrex Corporation, analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Cambrex Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 88.8% and 0%. About 5.1% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 1% are Cambrex Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -2.34% -12.92% 4.5% 47.7% -73.73% -11.35% Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16%

For the past year La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has -11.35% weaker performance while Cambrex Corporation has 16% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Cambrex Corporation beats La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.