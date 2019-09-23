Reviewing La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC)’s and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)’s results

Both La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 8 15.59 N/A -6.84 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5%

Volatility and Risk

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has a 2.2 beta, while its volatility is 120.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has a 1.45 beta and it is 45.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

8.7 and 8.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company. Its rival Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 1 3.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s upside potential is 96.08% at a $20 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 88.8% and 17.9%. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s share held by insiders are 5.1%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -2.34% -12.92% 4.5% 47.7% -73.73% -11.35% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79%

For the past year La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s stock price has smaller decline than Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company beats Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.