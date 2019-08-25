Reviewing La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC)’s and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)’s results

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 8 15.83 N/A -6.84 0.00 BeyondSpring Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and BeyondSpring Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and BeyondSpring Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1% BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company are 8.7 and 8.5 respectively. Its competitor BeyondSpring Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.2 and its Quick Ratio is 0.2. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company can pay off short and long-term obligations better than BeyondSpring Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and BeyondSpring Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 3 3.00 BeyondSpring Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is $25.33, with potential upside of 144.50%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 88.8% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares and 2.8% of BeyondSpring Inc. shares. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s share held by insiders are 5.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 77.22% of BeyondSpring Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -2.34% -12.92% 4.5% 47.7% -73.73% -11.35% BeyondSpring Inc. 2.07% -29.73% 25.45% -6.89% -35.04% -10.61%

For the past year La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was more bearish than BeyondSpring Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors BeyondSpring Inc. beats La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.