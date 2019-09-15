Reviewing La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC)’s and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 8 16.69 N/A -6.84 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 5 5.61 N/A -0.17 0.00

In table 1 we can see La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -11.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.2 beta means La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s volatility is 120.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Avid Bioservices Inc.’s 185.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.85 beta.

Liquidity

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s Current Ratio is 8.7 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. On the competitive side is, Avid Bioservices Inc. which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Avid Bioservices Inc.

Analyst Ratings

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Avid Bioservices Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 1 3.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s average target price is $20, while its potential upside is 83.15%. Competitively the average target price of Avid Bioservices Inc. is $10, which is potential 78.25% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company looks more robust than Avid Bioservices Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Avid Bioservices Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.8% and 49% respectively. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s share held by insiders are 5.1%. Competitively, Avid Bioservices Inc. has 11.62% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -2.34% -12.92% 4.5% 47.7% -73.73% -11.35% Avid Bioservices Inc. 1.25% 6.23% 39.66% 71.43% 18.9% 58.05%

For the past year La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has -11.35% weaker performance while Avid Bioservices Inc. has 58.05% stronger performance.

Summary

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company beats on 5 of the 9 factors Avid Bioservices Inc.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.