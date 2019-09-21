Reviewing La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC)’s and Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. (:)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) and Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. (:), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 8 15.53 N/A -6.84 0.00 Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.37 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1% Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 1 3.00 Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has a consensus target price of $20, and a 96.85% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.8% and 13.75%. Insiders owned roughly 5.1% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s shares. Comparatively, 40.53% are Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -2.34% -12.92% 4.5% 47.7% -73.73% -11.35% Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies in the fields of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company develops therapeutic products in the areas of neurology and oncology. Its clinical stage programs include AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of thoracic spinal cord injuries; and that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating cervical spinal cord injuries, as well as for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and white matter stroke. The company also develops immunotherapeutic programs, such as AST-VAC1, an autologous product candidate that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia; and AST-VAC2, which is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial, an allogeneic and cancer vaccine candidate designed to stimulate patient immune responses to telomerase. The company was formerly known as BioTime Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. in March 2013. Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Fremont, California. Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.