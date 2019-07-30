Reviewing La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC)’s and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)’s results

Both La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 7 16.33 N/A -6.84 0.00 Altimmune Inc. 3 3.46 N/A -22.68 0.00

In table 1 we can see La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Altimmune Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1% Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -103.4% -77%

Volatility & Risk

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has a beta of 1.5 and its 50.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Altimmune Inc.’s beta is 3.26 which is 226.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has a Current Ratio of 8.7 and a Quick Ratio of 8.5. Competitively, Altimmune Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.7 and has 8.7 Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Altimmune Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 3 3.00 Altimmune Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is $25.33, with potential upside of 208.15%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.8% of Altimmune Inc. are owned by institutional investors. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s share owned by insiders are 5%. Comparatively, 2.4% are Altimmune Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -12.75% -8.24% 8.96% -56.83% -78.73% -30.33% Altimmune Inc. -11.71% -12% -13.44% -28.84% -83.08% 28.16%

For the past year La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company had bearish trend while Altimmune Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company beats on 4 of the 7 factors Altimmune Inc.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.