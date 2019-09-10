Reviewing La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC)’s and Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD)’s results

Both La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) and Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 8 15.65 N/A -6.84 0.00 Affimed N.V. 3 0.00 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) and Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1% Affimed N.V. 0.00% -22.7% -11.2%

Volatility and Risk

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s 2.2 beta indicates that its volatility is 120.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Affimed N.V.’s 2.79 beta is the reason why it is 179.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company are 8.7 and 8.5 respectively. Its competitor Affimed N.V.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is 3.2. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Affimed N.V.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Affimed N.V.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 1 3.00 Affimed N.V. 0 0 1 3.00

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has an average price target of $20, and a 94.93% upside potential. Affimed N.V. on the other hand boasts of a $8 average price target and a 174.91% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Affimed N.V. seems more appealing than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 88.8% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares and 41.7% of Affimed N.V. shares. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s share owned by insiders are 5.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.15% of Affimed N.V.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -2.34% -12.92% 4.5% 47.7% -73.73% -11.35% Affimed N.V. 2.74% 1.01% -11.76% -10.18% 71.43% -3.54%

For the past year La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was more bearish than Affimed N.V.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Affimed N.V. beats La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its product candidates also comprise AFM11, a T-cell TandAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD19+ B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia; and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD AndersonÂ’s NK-cell product. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.