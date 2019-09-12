Reviewing L3Harris Technologies Inc. (LHX)’s and Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA)’s results

As Communication Equipment businesses, L3Harris Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LHX) and Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio L3Harris Technologies Inc. 203 6.91 N/A 7.27 28.55 Zebra Technologies Corporation 203 2.43 N/A 7.83 26.93

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Zebra Technologies Corporation is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than L3Harris Technologies Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. L3Harris Technologies Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Zebra Technologies Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of L3Harris Technologies Inc. and Zebra Technologies Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets L3Harris Technologies Inc. 0.00% 26.6% 9.2% Zebra Technologies Corporation 0.00% 33.6% 9.7%

Volatility and Risk

L3Harris Technologies Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 5.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.95 beta. Zebra Technologies Corporation’s 57.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.57 beta.

Liquidity

L3Harris Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Zebra Technologies Corporation are 1 and 0.6 respectively. L3Harris Technologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Zebra Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for L3Harris Technologies Inc. and Zebra Technologies Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score L3Harris Technologies Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Zebra Technologies Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus target price of L3Harris Technologies Inc. is $235.4, with potential upside of 13.27%. Competitively the consensus target price of Zebra Technologies Corporation is $227.5, which is potential 15.24% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Zebra Technologies Corporation seems more appealing than L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 52.7% of L3Harris Technologies Inc. shares and 90.1% of Zebra Technologies Corporation shares. L3Harris Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Comparatively, Zebra Technologies Corporation has 1.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) L3Harris Technologies Inc. 4.87% 16.53% 15.55% 34.02% 38.04% 54.18% Zebra Technologies Corporation 12.21% 0.91% 2.81% 23.07% 54.19% 32.44%

For the past year L3Harris Technologies Inc. was more bullish than Zebra Technologies Corporation.

Summary

L3Harris Technologies Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Zebra Technologies Corporation.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports direct thermal and thermal transfer label printers, radio frequency identification (RFID) printer/encoders, dye sublimation card printers, real-time locating solutions, related accessories, and support software worldwide. Its products are primarily used in automatic identification, data collection, and personal identification applications. The company also provides mobile computing and advanced data capture technologies and services, which include rugged and enterprise-grade mobile computers; laser, imaging, and radio frequency identification based data capture products; wireless LAN solutions and software; and applications that are associated with these products and services. In addition, it offers barcode scanners; specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification; real-time location systems; and related accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, utilities, and application software. Further, the company provides maintenance, repair, product support, system installation and integration services, and other services. It serves retail, transportation and logistics, manufacturing, healthcare, and other end markets. The company sells its products through a network of resellers, distributors, and end users representing industrial, service, and government organizations. Zebra Technologies Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois.