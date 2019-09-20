Reviewing L3Harris Technologies Inc. (LHX)’s and Plantronics Inc. (NYSE:PLT)’s results

L3Harris Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LHX) and Plantronics Inc. (NYSE:PLT) have been rivals in the Communication Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio L3Harris Technologies Inc. 204 7.01 N/A 7.27 28.55 Plantronics Inc. 41 0.76 N/A -3.47 0.00

In table 1 we can see L3Harris Technologies Inc. and Plantronics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has L3Harris Technologies Inc. and Plantronics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets L3Harris Technologies Inc. 0.00% 26.6% 9.2% Plantronics Inc. 0.00% -20.6% -5%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.95 shows that L3Harris Technologies Inc. is 5.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Plantronics Inc.’s 44.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.44 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of L3Harris Technologies Inc. are 1.4 and 1.2. Competitively, Plantronics Inc. has 1.5 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Plantronics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Inc. and Plantronics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score L3Harris Technologies Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Plantronics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

L3Harris Technologies Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 9.97% and an $235.4 consensus price target. On the other hand, Plantronics Inc.’s potential upside is 107.46% and its consensus price target is $75.33. The information presented earlier suggests that Plantronics Inc. looks more robust than L3Harris Technologies Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both L3Harris Technologies Inc. and Plantronics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 52.7% and 99.1% respectively. About 0.6% of L3Harris Technologies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.5% of Plantronics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) L3Harris Technologies Inc. 4.87% 16.53% 15.55% 34.02% 38.04% 54.18% Plantronics Inc. -2.02% 3.06% -24.88% 0.71% -44.18% 16.01%

For the past year L3Harris Technologies Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Plantronics Inc.

Summary

L3Harris Technologies Inc. beats Plantronics Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Plantronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets lightweight communications headsets, telephone headset systems, other communication endpoints, and accessories for the business and consumer markets under the Plantronics brand worldwide. The company also manufactures and markets specialty telephone products under the Clarity brand. Its primary products include corded and cordless communication headsets; audio processors; telephone systems; Bluetooth and corded products; personal computer and gaming headsets; and specialty products for hearing impaired individuals. The company designs its products for various markets and applications, such as offices and homes, contact centers, mobile phones and smartphones, tablets, computer and gaming, residential, and other specialty applications. Plantronics, Inc. sells its products through a network of distributors, retailers, wireless carriers, original equipment manufacturers, and telephony and other service providers. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.