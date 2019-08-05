Reviewing Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA)’s and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)’s results

Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Oncology Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00 VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.91 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Kura Oncology Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -644.7% -266.1%

Volatility and Risk

Kura Oncology Inc.’s 2.5 beta indicates that its volatility is 150.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s 148.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the -0.48 beta.

Liquidity

13.8 and 13.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kura Oncology Inc. Its rival VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.9 and 4.9 respectively. Kura Oncology Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 70.8% of Kura Oncology Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 20.4% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of Kura Oncology Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kura Oncology Inc. -2.3% -4.59% 28.84% 22.41% -2.45% 36.18% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. -3.57% -29.17% -51.43% -66.45% -59.2% -66%

For the past year Kura Oncology Inc. had bullish trend while VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Kura Oncology Inc. beats VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.