Reviewing Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA)’s and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)’s results

Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Oncology Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00 Vaxart Inc. 1 1.38 N/A -3.03 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Kura Oncology Inc. and Vaxart Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5% Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -139.4% -54.2%

Volatility and Risk

Kura Oncology Inc. has a 2.5 beta, while its volatility is 150.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Vaxart Inc.’s 48.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.52 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Kura Oncology Inc. is 13.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 13.8. The Current Ratio of rival Vaxart Inc. is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. Kura Oncology Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Vaxart Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Kura Oncology Inc. and Vaxart Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 70.8% and 34.2%. Insiders owned 0.8% of Kura Oncology Inc. shares. Comparatively, Vaxart Inc. has 3.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kura Oncology Inc. -2.3% -4.59% 28.84% 22.41% -2.45% 36.18% Vaxart Inc. -1.43% 1.08% -6.51% -64.97% -78.37% -63.3%

For the past year Kura Oncology Inc. had bullish trend while Vaxart Inc. had bearish trend.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.