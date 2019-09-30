Reviewing Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA)’s and Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) and Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Oncology Inc. 16 -0.72 34.07M -1.63 0.00 Theravance Biopharma Inc. 22 -0.09 34.00M -4.10 0.00

Table 1 highlights Kura Oncology Inc. and Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Oncology Inc. 209,018,404.91% -40% -35.5% Theravance Biopharma Inc. 157,043,879.91% 619.9% -47.4%

Volatility & Risk

Kura Oncology Inc. has a 2.5 beta, while its volatility is 150.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s 75.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.75 beta.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Kura Oncology Inc. and Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kura Oncology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Kura Oncology Inc. has a consensus target price of $22, and a 45.02% upside potential. Theravance Biopharma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $55 consensus target price and a 182.34% potential upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Theravance Biopharma Inc. is looking more favorable than Kura Oncology Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Kura Oncology Inc. and Theravance Biopharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 70.8% and 88.1%. Kura Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. Comparatively, Theravance Biopharma Inc. has 6.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kura Oncology Inc. -2.3% -4.59% 28.84% 22.41% -2.45% 36.18% Theravance Biopharma Inc. 13.62% 23.08% -11.69% -17.2% -10.59% -18.52%

For the past year Kura Oncology Inc. had bullish trend while Theravance Biopharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Kura Oncology Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria. Its product candidates include TD-1792 that is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of skin and soft tissues infections; TD-6450, a multivalent NS5A inhibitor, which is in Phase II study for Hepatitis C Virus; and Revefenacin (TD-4208), a long acting muscarinic antagonist that is in Phase III clinical studies for chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The companyÂ’s product candidates also comprise Axelopran, an oral peripherally active mu opioid receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trials for opioid induced constipation; Velusetrag (TD-5108), an oral and investigational medicine, which is in Phase II studies for gastrointestinal motility disorders; TD-8954, a selective 5-HT4 receptor agonist for gastrointestinal motility disorders; and TD-1473, a pan-Janus kinase inhibitor, which has completed phase I clinical studies for ulcerative colitis. In addition, it develops TD-0714, a Neprilysin inhibitor that has completed phase I clinical studies for heart failure and chronic kidney diseases; and TD-9855, an investigational norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension. Further, the company focuses on various drug development programs, including the combination of fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium, and vilanterol for the treatment of COPD and asthma; the Inhaled Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy; and in combination with other therapeutically active components, such as an inhaled corticosteroid. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.