Reviewing Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA)’s and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO)’s results

Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Oncology Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 13 0.00 N/A -2.81 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Kura Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.8 while its Quick Ratio is 13.8. On the competitive side is, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp which has a 0.3 Current Ratio and a 0.3 Quick Ratio. Kura Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Kura Oncology Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kura Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is $27.33, which is potential 122.01% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 84.8% of Kura Oncology Inc. shares and 14.1% of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp shares. Kura Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 11.6%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kura Oncology Inc. -5.07% 8.34% 11.88% 34.28% -5.29% 14.67% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp -6.67% 7.2% 0% 0% 0% 17.65%

For the past year Kura Oncology Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Summary

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp beats Kura Oncology Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.