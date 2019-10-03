Reviewing Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA)’s and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)’s results

Both Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Oncology Inc. 16 -0.70 34.07M -1.63 0.00 scPharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 11.81M -1.59 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Kura Oncology Inc. and scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Kura Oncology Inc. and scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Oncology Inc. 210,829,207.92% -40% -35.5% scPharmaceuticals Inc. 185,109,717.87% -36.7% -30.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Kura Oncology Inc. are 13.8 and 13.8 respectively. Its competitor scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.5 and its Quick Ratio is 8.5. Kura Oncology Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Kura Oncology Inc. and scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kura Oncology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Kura Oncology Inc.’s consensus price target is $22, while its potential upside is 44.64%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Kura Oncology Inc. and scPharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 70.8% and 60.3%. Insiders held 0.8% of Kura Oncology Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.1% are scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kura Oncology Inc. -2.3% -4.59% 28.84% 22.41% -2.45% 36.18% scPharmaceuticals Inc. 10.06% 79.01% 80.12% 54.67% 25% 54.26%

For the past year Kura Oncology Inc. has weaker performance than scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Kura Oncology Inc. beats scPharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.