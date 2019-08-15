Reviewing Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA)’s and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Oncology Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 131 26.66 N/A -5.94 0.00

Demonstrates Kura Oncology Inc. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5% Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -26.7%

Volatility and Risk

Kura Oncology Inc.’s 2.5 beta indicates that its volatility is 150.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 1.97 which is 97.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kura Oncology Inc. are 13.8 and 13.8. Competitively, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has 12.2 and 11.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kura Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Kura Oncology Inc. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kura Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 15 3.00

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $203.56 average target price and a 64.71% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 70.8% of Kura Oncology Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 95.9% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.8% of Kura Oncology Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kura Oncology Inc. -2.3% -4.59% 28.84% 22.41% -2.45% 36.18% Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. -0.37% -4.95% 28.76% 14.56% 29.09% 36.4%

For the past year Kura Oncology Inc. was less bullish than Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Kura Oncology Inc.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.