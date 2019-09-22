Reviewing Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA)’s and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)’s results

We are contrasting Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Oncology Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 50 0.00 N/A 2.37 20.21

In table 1 we can see Kura Oncology Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Kura Oncology Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5% Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.5 beta means Kura Oncology Inc.’s volatility is 150.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Novo Nordisk A/S on the other hand, has 0.59 beta which makes it 41.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Kura Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.8 while its Quick Ratio is 13.8. On the competitive side is, Novo Nordisk A/S which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. Kura Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Novo Nordisk A/S.

Analyst Ratings

Kura Oncology Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kura Oncology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 0 1 0 2.00

Kura Oncology Inc.’s average target price is $22, while its potential upside is 34.39%. Novo Nordisk A/S on the other hand boasts of a $400 average target price and a 655.57% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Novo Nordisk A/S looks more robust than Kura Oncology Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 70.8% of Kura Oncology Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 9.8% of Novo Nordisk A/S are owned by institutional investors. About 0.8% of Kura Oncology Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.4% are Novo Nordisk A/S’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kura Oncology Inc. -2.3% -4.59% 28.84% 22.41% -2.45% 36.18% Novo Nordisk A/S -3.25% -6.99% -2.46% 1.85% -5.5% 4.02%

For the past year Kura Oncology Inc. has stronger performance than Novo Nordisk A/S

Summary

Novo Nordisk A/S beats Kura Oncology Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.