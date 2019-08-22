Reviewing Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA)’s and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR)’s results

Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Oncology Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00 Neuralstem Inc. 8 238.76 N/A -7.08 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Kura Oncology Inc. and Neuralstem Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5% Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -118.2% -78.4%

Volatility and Risk

Kura Oncology Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 150.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.5 beta. Neuralstem Inc. on the other hand, has 1.94 beta which makes it 94.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

13.8 and 13.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kura Oncology Inc. Its rival Neuralstem Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.8 and 3.8 respectively. Kura Oncology Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Neuralstem Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 70.8% of Kura Oncology Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.9% of Neuralstem Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.8% of Kura Oncology Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of Neuralstem Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kura Oncology Inc. -2.3% -4.59% 28.84% 22.41% -2.45% 36.18% Neuralstem Inc. -56% -63.35% -78.24% -73.69% -90.83% -64.87%

For the past year Kura Oncology Inc. had bullish trend while Neuralstem Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Kura Oncology Inc. beats Neuralstem Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.