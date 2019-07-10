Reviewing Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA)’s and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK)’s results

Since Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Oncology Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00 NantKwest Inc. 1 2330.39 N/A -1.22 0.00

In table 1 we can see Kura Oncology Inc. and NantKwest Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5% NantKwest Inc. 0.00% -52.7% -43.1%

Risk and Volatility

Kura Oncology Inc. is 165.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.65. Competitively, NantKwest Inc. is 150.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.5 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Kura Oncology Inc. is 13.8 while its Current Ratio is 13.8. Meanwhile, NantKwest Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.1 while its Quick Ratio is 4.1. Kura Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than NantKwest Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 84.8% of Kura Oncology Inc. shares and 8.9% of NantKwest Inc. shares. Kura Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders are 11.6%. Insiders Competitively, held 20.3% of NantKwest Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kura Oncology Inc. -5.07% 8.34% 11.88% 34.28% -5.29% 14.67% NantKwest Inc. -4.27% -23.29% 0% -59.27% -73.4% -3.45%

For the past year Kura Oncology Inc. had bullish trend while NantKwest Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Kura Oncology Inc. beats NantKwest Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.