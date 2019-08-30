Reviewing Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA)’s and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)’s results

Since Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Oncology Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 3.32 N/A -0.95 0.00

In table 1 we can see Kura Oncology Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Kura Oncology Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 376.4% -33.8%

Volatility and Risk

Kura Oncology Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 150.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.5 beta. In other hand, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 0.79 which is 21.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Kura Oncology Inc. is 13.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 13.8. The Current Ratio of rival Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 5. Kura Oncology Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Kura Oncology Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kura Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $12.6, which is potential 854.55% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kura Oncology Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 70.8% and 99.2% respectively. About 0.8% of Kura Oncology Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kura Oncology Inc. -2.3% -4.59% 28.84% 22.41% -2.45% 36.18% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -75.54% -79.73% -77.39% -69.39% -89.07% -79.67%

For the past year Kura Oncology Inc. had bullish trend while Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Kura Oncology Inc.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.