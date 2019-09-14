Reviewing Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA)’s and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Oncology Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 7 67.67 N/A -3.44 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -119.7% -74.6%

Risk & Volatility

Kura Oncology Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 150.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.5 beta. Competitively, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s 142.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.42 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kura Oncology Inc. are 13.8 and 13.8. Competitively, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has 6.2 and 6.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kura Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kura Oncology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

$22 is Kura Oncology Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 37.24%. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $16.2 average target price and a 46.87% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Kura Oncology Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Kura Oncology Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 70.8% and 94.9%. Kura Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kura Oncology Inc. -2.3% -4.59% 28.84% 22.41% -2.45% 36.18% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. -0.9% 55.65% 87.45% 2.92% -48.81% -5.98%

For the past year Kura Oncology Inc. has 36.18% stronger performance while Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has -5.98% weaker performance.

Summary

Kura Oncology Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.