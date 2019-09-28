Reviewing Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA)’s and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)’s results

Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Oncology Inc. 17 -0.72 34.07M -1.63 0.00 Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 -0.02 37.92M -0.28 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Oncology Inc. 206,234,866.83% -40% -35.5% Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3,152,381,744.12% -31.5% -24.7%

Kura Oncology Inc.’s 2.5 beta indicates that its volatility is 150.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 1.78 which is 78.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

13.8 and 13.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kura Oncology Inc. Its rival Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.9 and 9.9 respectively. Kura Oncology Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kura Oncology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Kura Oncology Inc. is $22, with potential upside of 49.15%.

Institutional investors owned 70.8% of Kura Oncology Inc. shares and 55.3% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 0.8% of Kura Oncology Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.4% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kura Oncology Inc. -2.3% -4.59% 28.84% 22.41% -2.45% 36.18% Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.82% -16% -10.91% 19.03% -15.52% 24.58%

For the past year Kura Oncology Inc. was more bullish than Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Kura Oncology Inc.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.