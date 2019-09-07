Reviewing Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA)’s and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK)’s results

Both Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Oncology Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 13.50 N/A -22.38 0.00

Table 1 highlights Kura Oncology Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Kura Oncology Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kura Oncology Inc. are 13.8 and 13.8. Competitively, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has 5.6 and 5.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kura Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Kura Oncology Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kura Oncology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Kura Oncology Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 41.66% and an $22 consensus price target. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 consensus price target and a 145.70% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. seems more appealing than Kura Oncology Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 70.8% of Kura Oncology Inc. shares and 35.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.8% of Kura Oncology Inc. shares. Competitively, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kura Oncology Inc. -2.3% -4.59% 28.84% 22.41% -2.45% 36.18% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93%

For the past year Kura Oncology Inc. had bullish trend while HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.