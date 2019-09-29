Reviewing Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA)’s and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)’s results

This is a contrast between Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Oncology Inc. 16 -0.72 34.07M -1.63 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.02 30.90M -4.50 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Kura Oncology Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Kura Oncology Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Oncology Inc. 207,870,652.84% -40% -35.5% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 561,379,285.29% -54.9% -44.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.5 beta means Kura Oncology Inc.’s volatility is 150.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 2.56 which is 156.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Kura Oncology Inc. are 13.8 and 13.8 respectively. Its competitor Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.4 and its Quick Ratio is 10.4. Kura Oncology Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Kura Oncology Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kura Oncology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 49.15% for Kura Oncology Inc. with average price target of $22. On the other hand, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 461.40% and its average price target is $24. The information presented earlier suggests that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Kura Oncology Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kura Oncology Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 70.8% and 82.5% respectively. 0.8% are Kura Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 1.9% are Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kura Oncology Inc. -2.3% -4.59% 28.84% 22.41% -2.45% 36.18% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05%

For the past year Kura Oncology Inc. had bullish trend while Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Kura Oncology Inc. beats Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.