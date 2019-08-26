Reviewing Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA)’s and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA)’s results

Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Oncology Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00 Edesa Biotech Inc. 6 57334.15 N/A -1.16 0.00

Table 1 highlights Kura Oncology Inc. and Edesa Biotech Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5% Edesa Biotech Inc. 0.00% -51.1% -48.4%

Volatility & Risk

Kura Oncology Inc. has a beta of 2.5 and its 150.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Edesa Biotech Inc.’s 127.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.27 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Kura Oncology Inc. are 13.8 and 13.8 respectively. Its competitor Edesa Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.2 and its Quick Ratio is 9. Kura Oncology Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Edesa Biotech Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 70.8% of Kura Oncology Inc. shares and 25.9% of Edesa Biotech Inc. shares. Kura Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. Comparatively, 1.3% are Edesa Biotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kura Oncology Inc. -2.3% -4.59% 28.84% 22.41% -2.45% 36.18% Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62%

For the past year Kura Oncology Inc. has 36.18% stronger performance while Edesa Biotech Inc. has -10.62% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Kura Oncology Inc. beats Edesa Biotech Inc.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.