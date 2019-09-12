Reviewing Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA)’s and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)’s results

Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Oncology Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00 Compugen Ltd. 4 31.85 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5% Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -83.4% -60.4%

Volatility & Risk

Kura Oncology Inc. has a beta of 2.5 and its 150.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Compugen Ltd. has beta of 2.62 which is 162.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Kura Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 13.8 and 13.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Compugen Ltd. are 5.1 and 5.1 respectively. Kura Oncology Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Compugen Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Kura Oncology Inc. and Compugen Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kura Oncology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Compugen Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Kura Oncology Inc. has a 34.23% upside potential and a consensus target price of $22.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 70.8% of Kura Oncology Inc. shares and 24.3% of Compugen Ltd. shares. Kura Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Competitively, 12% are Compugen Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kura Oncology Inc. -2.3% -4.59% 28.84% 22.41% -2.45% 36.18% Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31%

For the past year Kura Oncology Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Compugen Ltd.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Kura Oncology Inc. beats Compugen Ltd.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.