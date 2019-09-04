Reviewing Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA)’s and CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR)’s results

Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) and CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Oncology Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00 CohBar Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00

Demonstrates Kura Oncology Inc. and CohBar Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Kura Oncology Inc. and CohBar Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5% CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3%

Risk and Volatility

Kura Oncology Inc. is 150.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.5 beta. CohBar Inc.’s 1.14 beta is the reason why it is 14.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Kura Oncology Inc. is 13.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 13.8. The Current Ratio of rival CohBar Inc. is 15.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 15.5. CohBar Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Kura Oncology Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 70.8% of Kura Oncology Inc. shares and 9.5% of CohBar Inc. shares. Kura Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 32.85% of CohBar Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kura Oncology Inc. -2.3% -4.59% 28.84% 22.41% -2.45% 36.18% CohBar Inc. 13.79% -5.71% -40.43% -48.6% -70.27% -46.95%

For the past year Kura Oncology Inc. had bullish trend while CohBar Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Kura Oncology Inc. beats CohBar Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.