Reviewing Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA)’s and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN)’s results

Both Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Oncology Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00 Celsion Corporation 2 72.69 N/A -0.67 0.00

In table 1 we can see Kura Oncology Inc. and Celsion Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5% Celsion Corporation 0.00% -60.4% -26.2%

Volatility and Risk

Kura Oncology Inc. has a 2.65 beta, while its volatility is 165.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Celsion Corporation’s 118.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.18 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Kura Oncology Inc. is 13.8 while its Current Ratio is 13.8. Meanwhile, Celsion Corporation has a Current Ratio of 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4.6. Kura Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Celsion Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kura Oncology Inc. and Celsion Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 84.8% and 9.8% respectively. Insiders held 11.6% of Kura Oncology Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of Celsion Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kura Oncology Inc. -5.07% 8.34% 11.88% 34.28% -5.29% 14.67% Celsion Corporation 3.65% 0.89% 3.65% 4.61% -12.02% 60.99%

For the past year Kura Oncology Inc. has weaker performance than Celsion Corporation

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Celsion Corporation beats Kura Oncology Inc.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.