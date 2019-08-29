Reviewing Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA)’s and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)’s results

Both Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Oncology Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Kura Oncology Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Kura Oncology Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5%

Risk and Volatility

Kura Oncology Inc. has a beta of 2.5 and its 150.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is 45.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.45 beta.

Liquidity

13.8 and 13.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kura Oncology Inc. Its rival Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Kura Oncology Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Kura Oncology Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kura Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $12.25 average price target and a 421.28% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Kura Oncology Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 70.8% and 17.9%. Insiders held 0.8% of Kura Oncology Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kura Oncology Inc. -2.3% -4.59% 28.84% 22.41% -2.45% 36.18% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79%

For the past year Kura Oncology Inc. has 36.18% stronger performance while Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has -20.79% weaker performance.

Summary

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Kura Oncology Inc.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.