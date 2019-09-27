Reviewing Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA)’s and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Oncology Inc. 17 -0.72 34.07M -1.63 0.00 Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 8.04M -7.56 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Kura Oncology Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Kura Oncology Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Oncology Inc. 206,234,866.83% -40% -35.5% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 188,758,980.14% -176% -114.9%

Risk and Volatility

Kura Oncology Inc. is 150.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.5. In other hand, Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 2.98 which is 198.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

13.8 and 13.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kura Oncology Inc. Its rival Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. Kura Oncology Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Kura Oncology Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kura Oncology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Kura Oncology Inc. has an average target price of $22, and a 49.15% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 70.8% of Kura Oncology Inc. shares and 8.5% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.8% of Kura Oncology Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.7% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kura Oncology Inc. -2.3% -4.59% 28.84% 22.41% -2.45% 36.18% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53%

For the past year Kura Oncology Inc. has stronger performance than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Kura Oncology Inc. beats Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.