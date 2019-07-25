Reviewing Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA)’s and AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) and AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Oncology Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00 AnaptysBio Inc. 69 301.21 N/A -2.68 0.00

Demonstrates Kura Oncology Inc. and AnaptysBio Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5% AnaptysBio Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -15%

Liquidity

13.8 and 13.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kura Oncology Inc. Its rival AnaptysBio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 17 and 17 respectively. AnaptysBio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Kura Oncology Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kura Oncology Inc. and AnaptysBio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.8% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 11.6% of Kura Oncology Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.2% are AnaptysBio Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kura Oncology Inc. -5.07% 8.34% 11.88% 34.28% -5.29% 14.67% AnaptysBio Inc. 3.67% -6.45% 6.88% 0.26% -19.19% 13.69%

For the past year Kura Oncology Inc. has stronger performance than AnaptysBio Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors AnaptysBio Inc. beats Kura Oncology Inc.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.