Reviewing Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA)’s and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Oncology Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00 Agenus Inc. 3 2.99 N/A -1.45 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Kura Oncology Inc. and Agenus Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Kura Oncology Inc. and Agenus Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5% Agenus Inc. 0.00% 111.3% -111.2%

Risk & Volatility

Kura Oncology Inc. has a 2.65 beta, while its volatility is 165.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Agenus Inc.’s 1.85 beta is the reason why it is 85.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Kura Oncology Inc. is 13.8 while its Current Ratio is 13.8. Meanwhile, Agenus Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Kura Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Agenus Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Kura Oncology Inc. and Agenus Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kura Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Agenus Inc. has an average target price of $5, with potential upside of 95.31%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 84.8% of Kura Oncology Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 28.9% of Agenus Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 11.6% of Kura Oncology Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 24.18% of Agenus Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kura Oncology Inc. -5.07% 8.34% 11.88% 34.28% -5.29% 14.67% Agenus Inc. 11.65% 11.24% -17.73% 49.25% -11.34% 24.79%

For the past year Kura Oncology Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Agenus Inc.

Summary

Agenus Inc. beats Kura Oncology Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.