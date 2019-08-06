Reviewing Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC)’s and Xperi Corporation (NASDAQ:XPER)’s results

Both Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) and Xperi Corporation (NASDAQ:XPER) are Semiconductor Equipment & Materials companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. 22 1.84 N/A 1.48 15.26 Xperi Corporation 22 2.41 N/A 0.05 444.79

Demonstrates Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. and Xperi Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Xperi Corporation appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. 0.00% 10.9% 8.1% Xperi Corporation 0.00% 1.3% 0.7%

Risk & Volatility

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. has a 1.34 beta, while its volatility is 34.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Xperi Corporation has beta of 0.42 which is 58.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

7.2 and 6.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. Its rival Xperi Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. Xperi Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 93.9% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. shares and 99% of Xperi Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Xperi Corporation has 2.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. -6.53% -2.75% -0.96% 4.91% -13.95% 11.64% Xperi Corporation -3.74% 3.74% -13.28% 0.76% 33.86% 16.1%

For the past year Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Xperi Corporation.

Summary

Xperi Corporation beats Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and expendable tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Equipment and Expendable Tools. The Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders to connect very fine wires made of gold, silver alloy, or copper between the bond pads of the semiconductor devices or dies, and the leads on its package; wafer level bonders, which mechanically applies bumps to dies for some variants of the flip chip assembly process; and wedge bonders to connect semiconductor chips for the power packages, power hybrids, and automotive modules. This segment also provides advanced packaging with adaptive machine analytics chip-to-substrate bonders for flip chip and thermo-compression bonding applications; and electronic assembly solutions, as well as spare parts, equipment repair, maintenance and servicing, equipment upgrading, and training services. The Expendable Tools segment offers various expendable tools for a range of semiconductor packaging applications. This segmentÂ’s products include capillaries for use in ball bonders, as well as gold wire bonding; bonding wedges for use in heavy wire wedge bonders; dicing blades that are used for cutting silicon wafers into individual semiconductor dies. The company serves semiconductor device manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers, other electronics manufacturers, and automotive electronics suppliers primarily in the United States and the Asia/Pacific region. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, computational imaging, computer vision and semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing. The Product Licensing segment licenses technologies related to audio, digital radio, and imaging solutions under the DTS, HD Radio, and FotoNation brands. It engages in the delivery of software and hardware based solutions to its customers or to their suppliers. This segment serves consumer electronics product manufacturers. The Semiconductor and IP Licensing segment develops and licenses semiconductor technologies and intellectual property to semiconductor manufacturers, foundries, subcontract assemblers, and others. It develops and monetizes technologies, including chip-scale packaging solutions and low-temperature wafer bonding solutions; and 3D semiconductor packaging, interconnect, and bonding solutions for various products, such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, personal computers, and data centers. This segment also provides engineering services. The company was formerly known as Tessera Holding Corporation and changed its name to Xperi Corporation in February 2017. Xperi Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.