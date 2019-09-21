Reviewing Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC)’s and KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)’s results

Both Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) and KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) compete on a level playing field in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. 22 2.62 N/A 1.48 15.26 KLA Corporation 125 5.42 N/A 8.18 16.66

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. and KLA Corporation. KLA Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than KLA Corporation, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. and KLA Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. 0.00% 10.9% 8.1% KLA Corporation 0.00% 68.5% 20%

Volatility and Risk

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. has a 1.34 beta, while its volatility is 34.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. KLA Corporation’s 1.74 beta is the reason why it is 74.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.2 while its Quick Ratio is 6.4. On the competitive side is, KLA Corporation which has a 2.6 Current Ratio and a 1.8 Quick Ratio. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to KLA Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. and KLA Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 KLA Corporation 0 3 6 2.67

The upside potential is 24.07% for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. with average price target of $30. Competitively KLA Corporation has a consensus price target of $157.94, with potential upside of 1.57%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. seems more appealing than KLA Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 93.9% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. shares and 92.7% of KLA Corporation shares. Insiders held 0.6% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. shares. Comparatively, KLA Corporation has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. -6.53% -2.75% -0.96% 4.91% -13.95% 11.64% KLA Corporation -4.44% 11.99% 8.22% 28.63% 28.24% 52.33%

For the past year Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. has weaker performance than KLA Corporation

Summary

KLA Corporation beats on 11 of the 12 factors Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and expendable tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Equipment and Expendable Tools. The Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders to connect very fine wires made of gold, silver alloy, or copper between the bond pads of the semiconductor devices or dies, and the leads on its package; wafer level bonders, which mechanically applies bumps to dies for some variants of the flip chip assembly process; and wedge bonders to connect semiconductor chips for the power packages, power hybrids, and automotive modules. This segment also provides advanced packaging with adaptive machine analytics chip-to-substrate bonders for flip chip and thermo-compression bonding applications; and electronic assembly solutions, as well as spare parts, equipment repair, maintenance and servicing, equipment upgrading, and training services. The Expendable Tools segment offers various expendable tools for a range of semiconductor packaging applications. This segmentÂ’s products include capillaries for use in ball bonders, as well as gold wire bonding; bonding wedges for use in heavy wire wedge bonders; dicing blades that are used for cutting silicon wafers into individual semiconductor dies. The company serves semiconductor device manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers, other electronics manufacturers, and automotive electronics suppliers primarily in the United States and the Asia/Pacific region. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Singapore.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries worldwide. It offers chip manufacturing products, such as front-end defect inspection tools, defect review systems, advanced packaging process control systems, metrology solutions, in-situ process monitoring products, and lithography software; wafer manufacturing products comprising wafer manufacturing products comprising surface and defect inspection, wafer geometry and nanotopography metrology, and data management; and reticle manufacturing products, such as defect inspection and pattern placement metrology products. The company also provides light emitting diode (LED), power device, and compound semiconductor manufacturing products consisting of patterned wafer inspection, defect inspection, surface metrology, and data management products; thin-film head metrology and inspection, virtual lithography, in-situ process monitoring, transparent and metal substrate inspection, and data management products for data storage media/head manufacturing; and stylus and optical profiling, and optical inspection products for microelectromechanical systems manufacturing, as well as products for general purpose/lab applications. It offers its products and services for bare wafer, IC, lithography reticle, and disk manufacturers. KLA-Tencor Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.