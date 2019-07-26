Reviewing Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC)’s and Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)’s results

Since Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) and Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) are part of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. 22 2.08 N/A 1.48 13.89 Daqo New Energy Corp. 37 1.99 N/A 5.16 6.76

Demonstrates Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. and Daqo New Energy Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Daqo New Energy Corp. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Daqo New Energy Corp., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. 0.00% 10.9% 8.1% Daqo New Energy Corp. 0.00% 7.6% 4.6%

Risk & Volatility

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc.’s current beta is 1.2 and it happens to be 20.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Daqo New Energy Corp.’s 114.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.14 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. is 7.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.4. The Current Ratio of rival Daqo New Energy Corp. is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Daqo New Energy Corp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 95.3% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 42.5% of Daqo New Energy Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 76.4% of Daqo New Energy Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. -7.5% -13.45% -6.83% -0.87% -9.33% 1.63% Daqo New Energy Corp. -0.88% 0.4% 1.66% 36.14% -42.12% 49.06%

For the past year Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Daqo New Energy Corp.

Summary

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. beats Daqo New Energy Corp. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and expendable tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Equipment and Expendable Tools. The Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders to connect very fine wires made of gold, silver alloy, or copper between the bond pads of the semiconductor devices or dies, and the leads on its package; wafer level bonders, which mechanically applies bumps to dies for some variants of the flip chip assembly process; and wedge bonders to connect semiconductor chips for the power packages, power hybrids, and automotive modules. This segment also provides advanced packaging with adaptive machine analytics chip-to-substrate bonders for flip chip and thermo-compression bonding applications; and electronic assembly solutions, as well as spare parts, equipment repair, maintenance and servicing, equipment upgrading, and training services. The Expendable Tools segment offers various expendable tools for a range of semiconductor packaging applications. This segmentÂ’s products include capillaries for use in ball bonders, as well as gold wire bonding; bonding wedges for use in heavy wire wedge bonders; dicing blades that are used for cutting silicon wafers into individual semiconductor dies. The company serves semiconductor device manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers, other electronics manufacturers, and automotive electronics suppliers primarily in the United States and the Asia/Pacific region. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. It also provides standard and high efficiency multi-crystalline wafers. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp. in August 2009. Daqo New Energy Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Wanzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.