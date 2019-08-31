Reviewing Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC)’s and Amtech Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS)’s results

Both Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) and Amtech Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) are each other’s competitor in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. 22 2.33 N/A 1.48 15.26 Amtech Systems Inc. 6 0.42 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 highlights Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. and Amtech Systems Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. 0.00% 10.9% 8.1% Amtech Systems Inc. 0.00% -12.8% -8.2%

Volatility and Risk

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. is 34.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.34. Amtech Systems Inc. on the other hand, has 2.18 beta which makes it 118.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. is 7.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.4. The Current Ratio of rival Amtech Systems Inc. is 2.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.4. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Amtech Systems Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 93.9% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 61.3% of Amtech Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% are Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.76% of Amtech Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. -6.53% -2.75% -0.96% 4.91% -13.95% 11.64% Amtech Systems Inc. -1.18% 2.44% -9.68% 16.9% 4.81% 29.8%

For the past year Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Amtech Systems Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. beats Amtech Systems Inc.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and expendable tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Equipment and Expendable Tools. The Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders to connect very fine wires made of gold, silver alloy, or copper between the bond pads of the semiconductor devices or dies, and the leads on its package; wafer level bonders, which mechanically applies bumps to dies for some variants of the flip chip assembly process; and wedge bonders to connect semiconductor chips for the power packages, power hybrids, and automotive modules. This segment also provides advanced packaging with adaptive machine analytics chip-to-substrate bonders for flip chip and thermo-compression bonding applications; and electronic assembly solutions, as well as spare parts, equipment repair, maintenance and servicing, equipment upgrading, and training services. The Expendable Tools segment offers various expendable tools for a range of semiconductor packaging applications. This segmentÂ’s products include capillaries for use in ball bonders, as well as gold wire bonding; bonding wedges for use in heavy wire wedge bonders; dicing blades that are used for cutting silicon wafers into individual semiconductor dies. The company serves semiconductor device manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers, other electronics manufacturers, and automotive electronics suppliers primarily in the United States and the Asia/Pacific region. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Amtech Systems, Inc. manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, LED, and semiconductor devices primarily in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Solar, Semiconductor, and Polishing. The Solar segment supplies thermal processing systems, including diffusion, plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition, and atomic layer deposition systems; and automation equipment comprising mass wafer transfer systems, sorters, long-boat transfer systems, load station elevators, buffers, and conveyers, as well as related parts and services. The Semiconductor segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services thermal processing equipment, including solder reflow equipment and related controls for use by various semiconductor manufacturers, as well as in electronics assembly for automotive and other industries. Its products include horizontal and vertical diffusion furnaces used to produce semiconductors, silicon wafers, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as lapping equipment, polishing templates and wafer insert carriers, mass wafer transfer systems, loaders, and sorters. The Polishing segment provides silicon wafers for semiconductor products; sapphire substrates for LED lighting and mobile devices; silicon carbide wafers for LED and power device applications; various glass and silica components for 3D image transmission; quartz and ceramic components for telecommunications devices; and medical device components and computer hard disks under the PR Hoffman brand name. The company sells its products through sales personnel, as well as a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. The company was formerly known as Quartz Engineering & Materials, Inc. and changed its name to Amtech Systems, Inc. in 1987. Amtech Systems, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.