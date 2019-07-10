Reviewing Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS)’s and vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) and vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krystal Biotech Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00 vTv Therapeutics Inc. 2 6.47 N/A -0.73 0.00

Demonstrates Krystal Biotech Inc. and vTv Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5% vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 18.1% -111.3%

Liquidity

Krystal Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 33.3 while its Quick Ratio is 33.3. On the competitive side is, vTv Therapeutics Inc. which has a 0.3 Current Ratio and a 0.3 Quick Ratio. Krystal Biotech Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Krystal Biotech Inc. and vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Krystal Biotech Inc.’s upside potential is 12.52% at a $48 average price target. Competitively vTv Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $5, with potential upside of 262.32%. The information presented earlier suggests that vTv Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Krystal Biotech Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 43.4% of Krystal Biotech Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 2% of vTv Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Krystal Biotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 32.99%. Insiders Competitively, owned 69.32% of vTv Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Krystal Biotech Inc. 8.63% 14.16% 56.25% 56.67% 246.53% 68.43% vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0% 0% -42.29% -44.49% -17.98% -44.91%

For the past year Krystal Biotech Inc. had bullish trend while vTv Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

vTv Therapeutics Inc. beats Krystal Biotech Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.