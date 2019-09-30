Reviewing Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS)’s and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krystal Biotech Inc. 44 0.00 8.65M -1.04 0.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 18 0.00 22.60M -2.94 0.00

Table 1 highlights Krystal Biotech Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Krystal Biotech Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krystal Biotech Inc. 19,798,580.91% -16% -15.5% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 122,294,372.29% -129.7% -38.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Krystal Biotech Inc. are 33.3 and 33.3 respectively. Its competitor Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 and its Quick Ratio is 6.2. Krystal Biotech Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Krystal Biotech Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Krystal Biotech Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 57.26% and an $55.67 average target price. On the other hand, Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 23.09% and its average target price is $21. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Krystal Biotech Inc. seems more appealing than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Krystal Biotech Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 39.1% and 75.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 32.99% of Krystal Biotech Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 11.5% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Krystal Biotech Inc. -0.48% 8.11% 48.27% 110.06% 207.26% 131.04% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15%

For the past year Krystal Biotech Inc. was less bullish than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Krystal Biotech Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.