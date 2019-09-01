Reviewing Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS)’s and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)’s results

Both Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krystal Biotech Inc. 35 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 151.34 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Krystal Biotech Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Krystal Biotech Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -71.5%

Liquidity

Krystal Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 33.3 and 33.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. Krystal Biotech Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Krystal Biotech Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Krystal Biotech Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 18.89% and an $53.5 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 39.1% of Krystal Biotech Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 72.4% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 32.99% of Krystal Biotech Inc. shares. Comparatively, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Krystal Biotech Inc. -0.48% 8.11% 48.27% 110.06% 207.26% 131.04% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.23% 6.31% 32.96% 75.82% 45.68% 115.73%

For the past year Krystal Biotech Inc. was more bullish than Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Krystal Biotech Inc. beats Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.