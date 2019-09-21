Reviewing Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS)’s and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krystal Biotech Inc. 37 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 50 0.00 N/A 2.37 20.21

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5% Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36%

Liquidity

33.3 and 33.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Krystal Biotech Inc. Its rival Novo Nordisk A/S’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 0.7 respectively. Krystal Biotech Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Krystal Biotech Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 0 1 0 2.00

Krystal Biotech Inc. has an average price target of $53.5, and a 9.23% upside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of Novo Nordisk A/S is $400, which is potential 655.57% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Novo Nordisk A/S is looking more favorable than Krystal Biotech Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 39.1% of Krystal Biotech Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 9.8% of Novo Nordisk A/S are owned by institutional investors. Krystal Biotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 32.99%. Competitively, Novo Nordisk A/S has 26.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Krystal Biotech Inc. -0.48% 8.11% 48.27% 110.06% 207.26% 131.04% Novo Nordisk A/S -3.25% -6.99% -2.46% 1.85% -5.5% 4.02%

For the past year Krystal Biotech Inc. has stronger performance than Novo Nordisk A/S

Summary

Novo Nordisk A/S beats Krystal Biotech Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.