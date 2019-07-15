Reviewing Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS)’s and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)’s results

Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krystal Biotech Inc. 29 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00 Novan Inc. 2 11.51 N/A -0.50 0.00

In table 1 we can see Krystal Biotech Inc. and Novan Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5% Novan Inc. 0.00% -272.1% -35.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Krystal Biotech Inc. is 33.3 while its Current Ratio is 33.3. Meanwhile, Novan Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Krystal Biotech Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Novan Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 43.4% of Krystal Biotech Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 6.6% of Novan Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Krystal Biotech Inc.’s share held by insiders are 32.99%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 35.49% of Novan Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Krystal Biotech Inc. 8.63% 14.16% 56.25% 56.67% 246.53% 68.43% Novan Inc. 16% 73.75% 11.2% -46.95% -55.87% 67.47%

For the past year Krystal Biotech Inc. has stronger performance than Novan Inc.

Summary

Krystal Biotech Inc. beats Novan Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.