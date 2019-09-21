Reviewing Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS)’s and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)’s results

Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krystal Biotech Inc. 37 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.73 N/A -0.50 0.00

In table 1 we can see Krystal Biotech Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Krystal Biotech Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -175.4% -83.4%

Liquidity

33.3 and 33.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Krystal Biotech Inc. Its rival NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 1.2 respectively. Krystal Biotech Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Krystal Biotech Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Krystal Biotech Inc.’s average target price is $53.5, while its potential upside is 9.23%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 39.1% of Krystal Biotech Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 1.1% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 32.99% of Krystal Biotech Inc. shares. Comparatively, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 55.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Krystal Biotech Inc. -0.48% 8.11% 48.27% 110.06% 207.26% 131.04% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.58% -22.54% 36.04% -29.84% -40.44% 73.42%

For the past year Krystal Biotech Inc. has stronger performance than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Krystal Biotech Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.