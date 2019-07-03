Reviewing Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS)’s and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)’s results

Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krystal Biotech Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00 Nektar Therapeutics 36 5.32 N/A 3.61 9.39

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Krystal Biotech Inc. and Nektar Therapeutics.

Profitability

Table 2 has Krystal Biotech Inc. and Nektar Therapeutics’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5% Nektar Therapeutics 0.00% 55% 41.4%

Liquidity

Krystal Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 33.3 while its Quick Ratio is 33.3. On the competitive side is, Nektar Therapeutics which has a 17.5 Current Ratio and a 17.4 Quick Ratio. Krystal Biotech Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Nektar Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

Krystal Biotech Inc. and Nektar Therapeutics Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Nektar Therapeutics 0 1 3 2.75

Krystal Biotech Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 8.72% and an $48 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Nektar Therapeutics is $75.75, which is potential 109.66% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Nektar Therapeutics appears more favorable than Krystal Biotech Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Krystal Biotech Inc. and Nektar Therapeutics are owned by institutional investors at 43.4% and 96.4% respectively. 32.99% are Krystal Biotech Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Nektar Therapeutics has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Krystal Biotech Inc. 8.63% 14.16% 56.25% 56.67% 246.53% 68.43% Nektar Therapeutics 2.79% 1.22% -19.76% -0.35% -58.11% 3.13%

For the past year Krystal Biotech Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nektar Therapeutics.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Nektar Therapeutics beats Krystal Biotech Inc.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. Its product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. The company offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A. Its drug candidates in clinical development stage comprises BAY41-6551, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat gram-negative pneumonias; NKTR-214 that is in Phase 1/2 stage to treat cancer; NKTR-181 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating chronic pain; and NKTR-358 to treat autoimmune diseases. The companyÂ’s drug candidates in clinical development stage also include ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as completed Phase II clinical trial stage for refractory ovarian cancer and second-line metastatic colorectal cancer; and in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin to treat refractory solid tumor cancers, which has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Ophthotech Corporation for Fovista; and UCB Pharma for dapirolizumab pegol. Further, the company holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Amgen Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche). It has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to explore the anti-cancer activity of NKTR-214; and a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize NKTR-358. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.