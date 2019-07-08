Reviewing Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS)’s and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)’s results

We are comparing Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krystal Biotech Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Krystal Biotech Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Krystal Biotech Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Krystal Biotech Inc. is 33.3 while its Current Ratio is 33.3. Meanwhile, Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14 while its Quick Ratio is 14. Krystal Biotech Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Krystal Biotech Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

$48 is Krystal Biotech Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 7.38%. Competitively the average price target of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is $17.75, which is potential 95.48% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Kaleido BioSciences Inc. looks more robust than Krystal Biotech Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Krystal Biotech Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 43.4% and 62.6% respectively. About 32.99% of Krystal Biotech Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 6.6% are Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Krystal Biotech Inc. 8.63% 14.16% 56.25% 56.67% 246.53% 68.43% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. -2% -1.41% 0% 0% 0% 3.3%

For the past year Krystal Biotech Inc. has stronger performance than Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.