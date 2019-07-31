Reviewing Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS)’s and IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV)’s results

This is a contrast between Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) and IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krystal Biotech Inc. 31 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00 IMV Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) and IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5% IMV Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Krystal Biotech Inc. and IMV Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 IMV Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Krystal Biotech Inc. has a -0.02% downside potential and a consensus price target of $48. On the other hand, IMV Inc.’s potential upside is 312.09% and its average price target is $11.25. The information presented earlier suggests that IMV Inc. looks more robust than Krystal Biotech Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Krystal Biotech Inc. and IMV Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 43.4% and 19.5% respectively. 32.99% are Krystal Biotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 16.5% of IMV Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Krystal Biotech Inc. 8.63% 14.16% 56.25% 56.67% 246.53% 68.43% IMV Inc. -7.05% 27.41% -18.2% -27.72% -17.69% -20.89%

For the past year Krystal Biotech Inc. has 68.43% stronger performance while IMV Inc. has -20.89% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors IMV Inc. beats Krystal Biotech Inc.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

IMV Inc., a clinical-stage company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. It has two T cell activation therapies for cancer through Phase I human clinical trial and is conducting a Phase Ib study with Incyte Corporation for lead cancer therapy; and DPX-Survivac, as a combination therapy for ovarian cancer. The company is also conducting a Phase II study for DPX-Survivac in ovarian and lymphoma. In addition, it is developing DPX-RSV, a vaccine candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as has clinical projects to assess the DepoVax to address malaria and the Zika virus; DPX-E7 an investigational immunotherapy that targets a viral protein in human papillomavirus (HPV) known as E7. The company has research collaborations with companies and research organizations, including Merck, Incyte Corporation, and Leidos Inc, as well as with Zoetis. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Halifax, Canada.