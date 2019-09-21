Reviewing Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS)’s and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krystal Biotech Inc. 37 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00 Immunic Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Krystal Biotech Inc. and Immunic Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5% Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3%

Liquidity

Krystal Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 33.3 while its Quick Ratio is 33.3. On the competitive side is, Immunic Inc. which has a 7 Current Ratio and a 7 Quick Ratio. Krystal Biotech Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Immunic Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Krystal Biotech Inc. and Immunic Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Krystal Biotech Inc. has a 9.23% upside potential and a consensus target price of $53.5. Competitively Immunic Inc. has a consensus target price of $40, with potential upside of 185.51%. The data provided earlier shows that Immunic Inc. appears more favorable than Krystal Biotech Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Krystal Biotech Inc. and Immunic Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 39.1% and 1.6% respectively. Insiders owned 32.99% of Krystal Biotech Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Immunic Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Krystal Biotech Inc. -0.48% 8.11% 48.27% 110.06% 207.26% 131.04% Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31%

For the past year Krystal Biotech Inc. has stronger performance than Immunic Inc.

Summary

Krystal Biotech Inc. beats Immunic Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.